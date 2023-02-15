Commissioner inaugurates new Rescue 1122 station on University Road

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq on Wednesday inaugurated a newly built station(66) at University Road near Chashma Sugar Mills -1.

The new station has been inaugurated on the orders of Secretary Relief Yousaf Rahim to extend the emergency service 1122 to more areas of the district.

A smartly-turned out squad of rescue personnel presented a salute while District Emergency Officer Owais Babar delivered a welcome address, highlighting the services of the Rescue 1122 especially, during flood situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said the establishment of Rescue 1122 station on University Road would expand the scope of emergency services to more areas of the district including Tehsil Prova and besides providing international standard quality services to adjoining areas.

He said Rescue 1122 was playing an effective role in saving human lives by providing timely services during emergencies and the service would also be launched in all the remaining tehsils of the district including Daraban, Kulachi.

He also assured that tangible measures would be taken to resolve Rescue 1122 service's problems at the earliest.

Besides rescue personnel, senior officials of the Communication and Works (C&W) were also present on this occasion.