UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates New Rescue 1122 Station On University Road

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Commissioner inaugurates new Rescue 1122 station on University Road

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq on Wednesday inaugurated a newly built station(66) at University Road near Chashma Sugar Mills -1.

The new station has been inaugurated on the orders of Secretary Relief Yousaf Rahim to extend the emergency service 1122 to more areas of the district.

A smartly-turned out squad of rescue personnel presented a salute while District Emergency Officer Owais Babar delivered a welcome address, highlighting the services of the Rescue 1122 especially, during flood situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said the establishment of Rescue 1122 station on University Road would expand the scope of emergency services to more areas of the district including Tehsil Prova and besides providing international standard quality services to adjoining areas.

He said Rescue 1122 was playing an effective role in saving human lives by providing timely services during emergencies and the service would also be launched in all the remaining tehsils of the district including Daraban, Kulachi.

He also assured that tangible measures would be taken to resolve Rescue 1122 service's problems at the earliest.

Besides rescue personnel, senior officials of the Communication and Works (C&W) were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Flood Road Dera Ismail Khan Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

6 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

6 minutes ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

1 hour ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

1 hour ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

1 hour ago
 GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.