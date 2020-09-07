UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Inaugurates New Utility Store

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Commissioner inaugurates new utility store

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Monday said that as a part of government's initiatives to provide relief to the masses and provide daily edible items on subsidized rates, utility stores had been opened throughout the country.

He expressed these views after inaugurating a Utility store in journalist colony road. Commissioner said that daily use commodities were available on controlled rates as compared to market prices.

He advised people to buy relevant items on governments' subsidized rates. Commissioner directed care takers of utility stores to provide edible items to buyers without any delay on fixed subsidized rates.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Road Buy Market Government

Recent Stories

International Literacy Day: UAE achieves education ..

1 minute ago

Tadweer opens phase two of solar power plant at Al ..

46 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discusses c ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy, University for Peace ..

1 hour ago

PM, COAS interest in improving Karachi situation l ..

2 hours ago

Workshop on Enhancing Science and Technology Educa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.