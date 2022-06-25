Commissioner inaugurates newly building of Basic Health Unit

Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saifullah Khetran Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed building of Basic Health Unit (BHU) at Killi Parpait area of Kharan district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rakhshan Division Saifullah Khetran Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed building of Basic Health Unit (BHU) at Killi Parpait area of Kharan district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khudar Reheem Mirwani, Additional Commissioner Rakhshan Division Badal Dashti, other concerned officials, and tribal elders were present on the occasion.

In the briefing, DSMPHI Kharan Sohail islam Baloch said that the provincial government and PPHI Balochistan were committed for best healthcare facilities in remote areas of Balochistan.

In this regard, the Minister of State for Energy, Haji Muhammad Hashim Notizai and his team took special interest in the health sector and made it a top priority.

The long-standing health problem of the people of the area has been solved by constructing the building of the Primary Health Centers, he said.

Rakhshan Division Commissioner Saifullah Khetran and Deputy Commissioner Kharan Khudar Rahim Mirwani said in their addressing that it was the responsibility and mission of the government to provide health services to the people at their doorsteps.

They said measures were being taken to provide health facilities to people in remote and rural areas under the contribution of Health Sector.

On the occasion, local dignitaries and tribal elders expressed happiness over the existence of new basic health centers in Kali Parpeai.