Commissioner inaugurates one window operation at MDA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Javed Akhtar Mahmood, inaugurated 'One-Window-Operation at Multan Development Authority (MDA) office here on Saturday to facilitate the citizens.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that service delivery would be improved through provision of all facilities to citizens under one roof.

He directed the officials to take steps for shifting of grain, iron markets out of the city as infrastructure was being damaged due to heavy traffic and ordered to take action against illegal housing colonies in the city.

Director General MDA Qaiser Saleem said that all complaints would be uploaded on web portal. The deadline was given to all officials for resolving the complaints at the earliest.

He said that the Names of those officials who remained unsuccessful in resolving the complaints within given time period would be marked as red on the web portal.

Commissioner and Chairman MDA Rana Abdul Jabbar planted saplings under plant for Pakistan drive.