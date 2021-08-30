UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates Overseas Pakistanis Office At Hafizabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 10:50 PM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulifqar Ahmad Ghumman has said that the problems of overseas Pakistanis should be resolved on priority basis.

While inaugurating Overseas Pakistanis Office at Hafizabad on Monday, the commissioner said that according to government directions steps should be taken to mitigate the sufferings of the overseas Pakistanis without any delay.

The Commissioner along with DC Hafizabad Rana Saleem Ahmad, MNA Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhatti and officers of the heads of department went to Sahulat Centre, Land Record Centre, Rural Markaz, site of new DHQ Hospital where the DC and others gave him detailed briefing.

He also visited existing DHQ Hospital as well as vaccination centre, children ward, emergency etc. and directed Chief Executive Officer Health to provide maximum medical facilities to the patients.

He was also told that the Punjab government has allocated record development budget for Hafizabad for the establishment of University of Hafizabad, DHQ Hospital and different roads, which would usher in an era of development in the district.

