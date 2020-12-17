UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inaugurates Paintings Of Disable Girl

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 04:10 PM

Commissioner inaugurates paintings of disable girl

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Saqib Mannan inaugurated an exhibition of paintings and a rack of rare historic tickets and postcards at the Lyallpur Museum here on Thursday.

The paintings were made by 15-year-old Ayesha Khan who was disable from hands and feet but she painted beautiful paintings by holding pencil in her teeth and her 25 paintings were placed in the exhibition.

Separately, a rack was allocated for old and rare postal tickets and postcards as renowned artist Asghar Makhdoom collected them which depicted postal history.

On this occasion, the commissioner appreciated Ayesha Khan and said she had painted the best paintings.

The commissioner also showed keen interest in art works of other children with disabilities and awarded them special prizes.

Later, Commissioner Saqib Manan also awarded certificates to Nisar Ahmed, Qamar Sultanand Bootay Shah for their works.

Lyallpur Museum Director Zahid Iqbal and officers of the district administration were also present.

