Commissioner Inaugurates Park For Differently Abled Persons

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:21 AM

Commissioner inaugurates park for differently abled persons

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday inaugurated park for differently abled persons at Latifabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Abass Baloch said that differently abled persons were playing vital role and contribute as per their ability for the betterment of society.

Appreciating Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Commissioner said that all the DCs of the division should play their proactive role to facilitate the differently abled persons of their respective districts.

He said that the Government was facilitating the differently abled persons accordingly and recently they have been given jobs on merit according to their 05 percent job quota in various government departments.

Before the ceremony, Muhammad Abbas Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro inaugurated the renovation, restoration and rehabilitation work of the park.

The Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Mangi said that the district administration as well as the philanthropists of the city came forward and supported the restoration of the park.

