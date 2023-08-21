Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates PCR Lab In Nawabshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 10:26 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Monday inaugurated PCR Lab at the main Laboratory of Peoples Medical University Hospital in Nawabshah

He was accompanied by the Vice Chancellor of Peoples Medical University for Women Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon.

Addressing the opening ceremony the commissioner said that the latest PCR Lab at Peoples Medical Hospital would provide additional facilities of medical treatment to citizens of the Shaheed Benazirabad Division and its surrounding districts for free diagnosis of different diseases and tests.

He instructed hospital administration to provide more and more test facilities to patients through this PCR Lab while patients under treatment and admitted to the hospital and visiting patients shall also be helped.

Briefing the commissioner Haematologist of PMC Hospital Dr Irfan Bhatti said that Sindh Government had accorded the PCR Lab for this hospital through which the tests of Malaria, Hepatitis B and C, Corona, TB and other diseases would be conducted free of cost for which patients were charged thousands of rupees by private labs.

He said that Sindh Government has provided five PCR Labs to different hospitals of Sindh for free tests of diseases and this is the first PCR lab installed at PMC Hospital today.

Later the commissioner visited Benazir Institute of Urology and Transplant BIUT and inspected the arrangements. Coordinator BIUT Muhammad Ameen and Senior Dr Gohar Sultan informed Commissioner that a letter is sent to HESCO officials for the installation of Express Feeder for BIUT and expressed hope that installation would be completed in one month period following which the dialysis procedure would be started for the kidney patients.

On the occasion Commissioner directed officials of the Municipal Corporation to take steps to drain out drainage water accumulated in BIUT.

Mayor Qazi Muhammad Rasheed Bhatti, Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical Hospital Dr Aqeel Qureshi, Additional Director Sindh TB Control Program Dr Abdul Rauf, District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Municipal Commissioner Abdul Razzaq Shaikh and other officials were present on the occasion.

