Commissioner Inaugurates Photo Exhibition In Connection With Kashmir Siege Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:44 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chahduhry inaugurated photo exhibition at Bahawalpur Museum with the title of "One year of the military siege of Kashmir". Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that the struggle of Kashmiris will bear fruit soon and no force can stop their resistance against oppression.

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chahduhry inaugurated photo exhibition at Bahawalpur Museum with the title of "One year of the military siege of Kashmir".

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that the struggle of Kashmiris will bear fruit soon and no force can stop their resistance against oppression. He said that Pakistanis stand with Kashmiris like an iron wall and will raise voice in their support at every platform.

Director Bahawalpur Museum and Bahawalpur Arts Council Zubair Rabbani briefed the Commissioner about photo exhibition.

Bahawalpur Arts Council and Bahawalpur Museum have jointly organized the photo exhibition.

The photos depicting atrocities of Indian armed forces on innocent and unarmed Kashmiris are put on display at Art Gallery of Bahawalpur Museum. In the wake of COVID-19, the photos are also put on the Facebook pages of Bahawalpur Museum and Bahawalpur Arts Council for public viewing.

