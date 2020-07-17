UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inaugurates 'Plant For Pakistan Day' Campaign

Fri 17th July 2020 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner inaugurates 'Plant for Pakistan Day' campaign

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood, along with Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattha, inaugurated the 'Plant for Pakistan Day' campaign in Kundian town on Friday.

She also reviewed the plantation campaign launched in February 2020. She directed the divisional forest officer for creating awareness among people about importance of trees and observance of the corona standard operation procedures (SOPs) during the campaign.

District & Sessions Judge Naseem Virk, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Arjumand Zia, Additional Deputy Commissioners Finance and Planning Muhammad Ejaz, Assistant Commissioners Farhan Mujtaba, Tariq Mehmood, member of PM Tiger Force and other officers were also present.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattha said in the briefing that the total area of Forest Department in the district was 19,273 acres of land, and 5,312 acres were under forests currently. He said that after 10 billion Tree Plantation campaign was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in February 2020, saplings were planted on 1,300 acres of land in the district.

The DC said that plantation would be done on 4,659 acres of land during the next four years.

Earlier, the commissioner also visited sacrificial animals market near village Chah Miana. Additional Director Livestock Dr Matee-ul-Islam briefed her about the facilities being provided at the market and observance of anti-corona SOPs.

