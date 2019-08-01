Commissioner inaugurates Plant for Pakistan campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal inaugurated Plant for Pakistan and Monsoon Plantation campaign by planting a tree at Forest Reserve here on Thursday.

Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Divisional Conservator Forest Javed Gill, Director Development and Finance Nousheen Malik, Chairperson Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur Shehla Ehsaan, Director-General Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur Asif Hayat Lodhi and children from Child Protection Bureau and Darul Itfaal were present at the occasion.

The commissioner, in his address, said that planting a tree was a 'Sadqa-e-Jaria' and it helps in improving the environment. He urged the people to plant more trees and take good care of them in order to provide the coming generations a green and pollution-free atmosphere. He said that 2.4 million trees will be planted during the monsoon plantation campaign.