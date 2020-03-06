Commissioner inaugurates 'Plant for Punjab' drive in Multan

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq inaugurated 'Plant for Punjab' drive by planting a tree here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq inaugurated 'Plant for Punjab' drive by planting a tree here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner said that trees were being planted across the division under the Plant for Punjab drive.

He said that prepared trees were also being planted in collaboration with civil society and NGOs.

He said that all public department should play their role in tree plantation drive.

He said that people from all walks of life should perform their responsibility to provide clean environment to new generation.

Shanul Haq said that tree plantation was also being made on large scale at various roads and entrance ways of the city.

He said that there was dire need to make strategy for proper nurturing of the trees.

Additional Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Khan said that tree are oxygen factories and urged citizens to plant trees.

Divisional officer forest Tariq Mahmood said that Plant for Punjab drive was initiated under the directions of Punjab government. He said that 15000 trees has been planted near banks of canals, 30,000 trees at Meeranpur jungle Lodhran and over 28000 trees planted at Peerowal Jungle Khanewal so far.

The free trees were also distributed among citizens and kids on eve of Plant for Punjab day at Commissioner office.