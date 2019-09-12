UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inaugurates Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal planted a sapling in the lawn of Sadiq Edgerton College here on Thursday to inaugurate the plantation campaign.

Director College Bahawalpur, principal Sadiq Egerton College Prof Riaz Ahmad, teachers and students of the college were also present at the occasion.

Later, the commissioner visited the library of the college and directed to upgrade the library and ensure provision of all the facilities.

