Commissioner Inaugurates Plantation Drive At Women University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that in order to achieve the targets of Green Pakistan, extensive tree plantation needed to be promoted under the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The plantation target of 3.2 million plants has been increased to 4 million plants. Special initiatives are being taken for the proper irrigation of plants. Commissioner Bahawalpur said that the tree plantation campaign was carried out in full swing in the Bahawalpur division.

He was speaking on the occasion of inauguration ceremony of spring tree plantation at Government Sadiq College Women's University Bahawalpur here today. He appreciated the efforts of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif in beautifying the lawns of the university with various fruit plants. He said that Sadiq Women University has a significant role to play in the billion Tree Campaign.

Additional Commissioner Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Dr.

Saifullah Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth, CEO education Zahoor Ahmad Chauhan, Conservator of Forests Gohar Mushtaq, District Forest Officer Mohammad Shahd. Director Colleges Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ibrahim Bhatti, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Islamia University Bahawalpur Prof. Rubina Bhatti, Chairperson PHA Bahawalpur Shehla Ehsan, university faculty, administration staff and a large number of female were present on the occasion.

At the end, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saeqa Imtiaz Asif led a rally to raise awareness about the importance of tree plantation.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain Muhammad Zafar Iqbal appreciated the performance of the state care department of the university under which various types of plants were planted in the lawns of the university with regard to spring plantation drive. Students of the university also planted fruit trees under the spring tree planting campaign.

