Commissioner Inaugurates Plantation Drive At Cholistan University

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 06:49 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Monday participated in the tree plantation campaign and planted pelican saplings at the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Monday participated in the tree plantation campaign and planted pelican saplings at the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Farooq Sadiq, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Muhammad Tayyab, Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mazhar Ayaz, Conservator Forest Gohar Mushtaq, Registrar Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Salman Mirza, and students were also present on this occasion.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that 100,000 saplings would be planted in the ongoing plantation campaign. He said that urban plantation should be promoted so that the atmosphere of Bahawalpur city will be made pleasant. The commissioner urged teachers and students to actively participate in the plantation campaign. Special attention should be given to making the environment beautiful and green, he added.

