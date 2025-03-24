Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates Plantation Drive At BISE Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:36 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bahawalpur Chairperson and Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen formally inaugurated the tree plantation campaign under "Plant for Pakistan" by planting a sapling in the lawn of the Education Board Office.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen, while speaking on the occasion, said that as per the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, more trees should be planted under the "Plant for Pakistan" project to protect Pakistan's environment from pollution and the harmful effects of air pollutants. She appreciated the commitment of the Education Board employees to plant at least five hundred trees.

She said that all employees should participate in this tree plantation campaign and play their role in providing a pleasant environment. She said that environmental pollution is a serious issue that can only be tackled through afforestation. She said that trees are helpful in reducing the increasing temperature.

On this occasion, Secretary Education Board and Controller Examinations, along with Board employees and officers, also participated in the tree plantation campaign by planting a large number of saplings.

