Commissioner Inaugurates Plantation Drive At BISE Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:36 PM
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur Chairperson and Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen formally inaugurated the tree plantation campaign under "Plant for Pakistan" by planting a sapling in the lawn of the Education Board Office
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bahawalpur Chairperson and Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen formally inaugurated the tree plantation campaign under "Plant for Pakistan" by planting a sapling in the lawn of the Education Board Office.
Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen, while speaking on the occasion, said that as per the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, more trees should be planted under the "Plant for Pakistan" project to protect Pakistan's environment from pollution and the harmful effects of air pollutants. She appreciated the commitment of the Education Board employees to plant at least five hundred trees.
She said that all employees should participate in this tree plantation campaign and play their role in providing a pleasant environment. She said that environmental pollution is a serious issue that can only be tackled through afforestation. She said that trees are helpful in reducing the increasing temperature.
On this occasion, Secretary Education Board and Controller Examinations, along with Board employees and officers, also participated in the tree plantation campaign by planting a large number of saplings.
Recent Stories
Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to support creators of purposeful ..
?Danone CEO reaffirmed long-term commitment at China Development Forum 2025?
Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE Bahawalpur
Four killed, one injured in road accident
Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA
IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week
UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Niger village
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative
PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel
Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad
KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE Bahawalpur4 minutes ago
-
Four killed, one injured in road accident4 minutes ago
-
Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA8 minutes ago
-
IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week8 minutes ago
-
PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel8 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth8 minutes ago
-
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad19 minutes ago
-
DIG SBA conducts weekly orderly room4 minutes ago
-
MD PBM emphasizes media's role in poverty alleviation and social welfare4 minutes ago
-
President SCBAP calls on JUI-F Chief4 minutes ago
-
SSUET to collaborate with Consumers Association in field of Food & Technology4 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing groom4 minutes ago