Commissioner inaugurates polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon inaugurated the polio campaign at Bilawal Medical College Hospital in Kotri, Jamshoro district on Saturday.

During the visit to the hospital, he directed the officers of the district administration and the health department to ensure 100 percent results during the door-to-door campaign which would start from May 15 and complete on May 21.

He warned that negligence on the part of the officers and the staff would not be tolerated.

Deputy Commissioner of Jamshoro Capt (retd) Fariduddin Mustafa briefed the commissioner that they had set a target of immunizing 236,900 children under 5 years of age during the week-long exercise.