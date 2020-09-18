UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Inaugurates Polio Eradication Campaign In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

Commissioner inaugurates Polio Eradication Campaign in Hyderabad

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Friday inaugurated the fresh round of five-day Polio Eradication Campaign by administering anti-polio drops to below five years age children here at Government Shah Latif Bhitai Hospital Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Friday inaugurated the fresh round of five-day Polio Eradication Campaign by administering anti-polio drops to below five years age children here at Government Shah Latif Bhitai Hospital Latifabad.The Commissioner asked the officers of all departments concerned to utilize all available resources and ensure cent percent immunization coverage during the campaign.

The parents who are refusing the vaccination to their children should be motivated so that eradicating of Polio could be made possible, he added.

The Focal Person informed the Commissioner that during the campaign, a total of 290,771 children below five years of age would be immunized against Polio for which, 1058 mobile vaccination teams with squad at 118 fixed points and 23 transit points have been set up to accomplish the task in all 54 Union Councils and Cantonment area of all four talukas of Hyderabad district. A total of 1020 Lady Health Workers, 82 doctors, 263 In-Charges would take part in the campaign under supervision of 12 Taluka Supervisors, he added.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Hyderabad All Government

Recent Stories

UNSC Calls on Afghan Warring Parties to Continue E ..

9 minutes ago

Over 0.87 million cattle heads vaccinated,treated ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan appreciated for launching programs to mit ..

9 minutes ago

Hazrat Bibi Sakina conference held

9 minutes ago

US, EU, Canada to Unveil Coordinated Sanctions in ..

12 minutes ago

Two rangers killed in famed DR Congo wildlife rese ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.