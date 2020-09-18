Commissioner inaugurates Polio Eradication Campaign in Hyderabad

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Friday inaugurated the fresh round of five-day Polio Eradication Campaign by administering anti-polio drops to below five years age children here at Government Shah Latif Bhitai Hospital Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Friday inaugurated the fresh round of five-day Polio Eradication Campaign by administering anti-polio drops to below five years age children here at Government Shah Latif Bhitai Hospital Latifabad.The Commissioner asked the officers of all departments concerned to utilize all available resources and ensure cent percent immunization coverage during the campaign.

The parents who are refusing the vaccination to their children should be motivated so that eradicating of Polio could be made possible, he added.

The Focal Person informed the Commissioner that during the campaign, a total of 290,771 children below five years of age would be immunized against Polio for which, 1058 mobile vaccination teams with squad at 118 fixed points and 23 transit points have been set up to accomplish the task in all 54 Union Councils and Cantonment area of all four talukas of Hyderabad district. A total of 1020 Lady Health Workers, 82 doctors, 263 In-Charges would take part in the campaign under supervision of 12 Taluka Supervisors, he added.