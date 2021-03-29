UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inaugurates Polio Eradication Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

Commissioner inaugurates polio eradication campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday inaugurated a three-day polio eradication campaign by administering anti-polio drops to children up to five years of age here at Sindh Government Hospital Qasimabad.

The commissioner directed the officers concerned to utilize all possible resources to make the anti-polio campaign successful by ensuring strict implementation of coronavirus related SOPs.

He directed the officers concerned to make all possible efforts for covering the refusal cases and ensure that all children up to the age of 5 years were vaccinated and also directed to improve routine immunization.

Focal Persons on Polio Dr. Dilip Kumar while giving briefing informed that after completion of three day Anti-Polio campaign, two more days have been fixed for catch-up days.

He informed that 328477 children of up to five years of age would be vaccinated. He informed that 1194 mobile teams, 120 fixed points, 38 transit points have been formed while 67 health facility centers and 87 team support centers have established to make the campaign successful.

He said more than one thousand lady health workers, 87 UC medical officers, 303 area in-charges besides 12 taluka supervisor doctors would also take part in the anti-polio drive.

