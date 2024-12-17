Commissioner inaugurates pre-nursery class at DMSC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has inaugurated pre-nursery class at Divisional Model School & College (DMSC) Medina Town Campus here on Tuesday.

She visited the DMSC and said that pre-nursery class would cater to the children up the age of three years. It would be a significant step in early childhood education within the region, she added.

She also interacted with the young students and distributed gifts among them in addition to expressing affection for the children.

She reviewed the educational and recreational facilities available at the campus and stressed the need of providing a nurturing and engaging learning environment.

She announced that pre-nursery classes would be introduced in all Divisional Public Schools under a phased manner. This step would ensure wide access to early childhood education across the division, she added.

She also highlighted the importance of continuous professional development for teachers, stressed the need for implementing teacher-specific Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

She said that the disciplined management of public schools was imperative in achieving educational goals.

She commended the high standards of administration at DMSC and appreciated the school's efforts in creatively decorating its corridors.

The students presented handmade Quranic calligraphy portraits and other tokens of appreciation to the commissioner. She spent time with the students and lauded their cultural contributions.

During her visit, she also inspected the school’s play area and suggested enhancements to make it more visually appealing for children. She assured that necessary measures would be taken for up-gradation of DMSC Medina Town Campus.

Assistant Commissioner General Dr. Abid Murtaza Khan Sial, Principal DPSC Main Campus Yaseen Mirza, Principal Medina Town Campus Saadia Majeed and others were also present on the occasion.