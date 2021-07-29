UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inaugurates Public School Laboratories

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner inaugurates Public School laboratories

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Thursday inaugurated 13 laboratories which established at a cost of Rs 70 million in different departments of Public School Hyderabad.

Accompanied by the Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Hyderabad Muhammad Memon and Director Private Schools Hyderabad Region Muhammad Anwar Qureshi, the commissioner vowed to make the historic Public School one of leading educational institutions of the country.

He emphasized the need of providing maximum facilities to the school students so that they could compete with the students of reputable educational institutions like Petaro and in future shoulder responsibilities for the development of the country.

He asked the Principal Imran Ahmed Larik to set direction in this regard and bring the level of education at least at par of IBA Sukkur and Khairpur. He also advised him to strictly implement the SOPs in order to save the students against COVID-19.

