Commissioner inaugurates Rawat mandi route to facilitate citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Thursday inaugurated Rawat vegetable and fruit market route to facilitate the citizens.

On this occasion, the commissioner said that the route had been inaugurated to facilitate the citizens.

He said that along with the metro track, feeder buses would also be started. The project of more than 60 buses had also been completed which would be launched soon.

In the first phase, route permits would be issued to 20 vehicles, the Commissioner informed.

The prices of the vegetable and fruit items at the mandi were 15 to 20% less than the open market, he added.

Instructions had also been given for provision of a cold storage in the mandi, the commissioner said and informed that four security guards had been deployed in Rawat mandi to ensure safety of the customers.

8 to 10 sweepers had been arranged to ensure cleanliness in the mandi, he said adding, new sheds were being prepared in the vegetable market which were in the process of completion.

These sheds would be rent-free for the first four months, while a reasonable rent would be charged thereafter, he informed.

Vegetable and fruit mandi was established on 6.5 acres near Rawat, the Commissioner said.

The prices in the mandi had been kept lower than other cities, he added.

The availability of fruit in Rawat mandi was made possible with the support of the transporters.

The Commissioner informed that a five-member committee headed by the Assistant Commissioner, Saddar had also been formed to redress the complaints of the citizens.