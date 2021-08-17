Commissioner inaugurates renovated Mother & child health care center

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :In order to provide better health facilities to the general public, the Sindh government has also engaged social welfare and other organizations side by side with the Department of Health, which is producing better results.

This was stated by Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah while addressing the inauguration ceremony of reconstruction and repairs of Mother and Child Health care Center Noor Nawaz Zardari being run under the supervision of People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) Sindh.

He said that PPHI run health centers were providing health facilities to patients and staff visiting these centers while repairs and reconstruction of these centers also remain in progress, which was commendable. The commissioner talking to health center staff said that they should adopt a better attitude with visiting patients and take all out steps accordingly for better health facilities.

Addressing on the occasion, PPHI Shaheed Benazirabad Regional Director Mazhar Ali Weesar said that 55 health centers being run under the supervision of PPHI were providing free of cost health facilities to the public especially those coming from remote areas.

He said the special attention was also being given on renovation of health centers buildings along with provision of health facilities. He disclosed that so far 21 health center buildings of the district Noor Nawaz Zardari center were repaired and reconstructed which has improved the health services.

Later, the commissioner visited OPD, Labour Room, Dispensary, Medical Store, ward, and also inspected the COVID Vaccination camp and appreciated facilities.

On the occasion, the local people and elites thanked the commissioner and PPHI for providing better health services. The inauguration ceremony was also attended by officials of the health department, PPHI and elites of the area.