Commissioner inaugurates renovated Pirwadhai Bus Stand

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Monday inaugurated the newly renovated and upgraded Pirwadhai General Bus Stand.

The Commissioner while talking to the media said that Pirwadhai General Bus Stand connects Rawalpindi to other parts of Pakistan as the passengers from all over Pakistan reach here.

He said that after the completion of the renovation and upgradation work, the bus stand has been opened to the public.

Pirwadhai Bus Stand which was in bad condition, has been upgraded and renovated to facilitate the passengers, he added.

Encroachments in the bus stand and adjoining areas have also been eliminated, the Commissioner informed.

Separate ticket cabins have been constructed to ensure the convenience of the passengers, he said adding, a new canteen has been constructed where quality food would be served to the passengers at fixed rates.

Surrounding areas of the bus stand have also been cleared and made neat and clean.

12 bus terminals set up illegally on IGP Road have also been dismantled, he said.

Separate male and female waiting rooms with air-conditioning facilities have been set up. 12 security guards have been hired to ensure the security of the passengers and their belongings at Pirwadhai Bus Stand, he said.

CCTV cameras have also been installed to ensure the security of the passenger, the commissioner said adding, special sanitation staff has been deployed to ensure cleanliness at the bus stand.

The authorities concerned have been directed to ensure cleanliness in washrooms. Helpers would also be available at the bus stand to help and assist senior citizens and disabled passengers, he added.

The construction of the mosque was done especially in the bus stand, the commissioner said and informed that on the directives of the Punjab government, all the Deputy Commissioners of the division had been instructed to reduce public transport fares after the reduction in fuel prices.