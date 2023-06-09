Commissioner inaugurates renovation of operation theater

Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed inaugurated the renovation and up-gradation of the operation theater of Emergency Department of Allied Hospital, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed inaugurated the renovation and up-gradation of the operation theater of Emergency Department of Allied Hospital, here on Friday.

After inauguration, she took round of the theater and checked its machinery available for treatment of the patients.

She said that up-gradation of the operation theater in emergency ward of the hospital would help in treatment maximum number of patients in the emergency.

Similarly, renovation of the theater would also help in doling out medical facilities to the patients speedily.

Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Prof. Dr. Zafar Ali Chaudhry briefed the commissioner about the facilities available in the operation theater.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital Dr. Muhammad Faheem Yusuf and others were also present on the occasion.