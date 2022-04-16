UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates Rwp Ring Road Project

April 16, 2022

Commissioner inaugurates Rwp Ring Road project

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Project Director Rawalpindi Ring Road, Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Saturday inaugurated the construction work of the ring road project at Baanth

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and Project Director Rawalpindi Ring Road, Noor ul Amin Mengal here on Saturday inaugurated the construction work of the ring road project at Baanth.

The Commissioner directed the authorities concerned that a fair and expeditious payment should be made to the owners of the land being acquired for the project.

He also directed the Director Land, RDA and Land Acquisition Collector to submit a report on these issues on Monday.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi suggested to the FWO officials to immediately set up their camp office at Baanth, so that the pace of the construction work could be accelerated and the project could be completed as soon as possible.

On this occasion Chief Engineer RDA, Dr. Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa gave a detailed presentation on the project.

The Commissioner was informed that the construction work of 38.3 km long main carriageway from Baanth (N-5) to Thallian (M-2) under Rwp Ring Road project would be completed in two years.

The basic aim of the project was to ease traffic congestion on the roads of the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The length for this project would be 38.3 km. The government of Punjab had approved the project which would be completed at a cost of Rs 33694.43 million.

The project's land acquisition cost would be Rs 6724.73 million while construction cost would be Rs 26969.70 million.

The Chief Engineer said the design speed would be 120 km/h. The Ring Road would comprise six lanes and five interchanges at National Highway (N-5) at Baanth and cross through Chakbeli Road, Adiala Road, Chakri Road and terminate at the motorway (M-2) at Thallian Interchange.

The Rawalpindi Ring Road would cater the traffic issues by providing an alternative bypass by connecting N-5 with M-2, he added.

RDA officers, Col. Muhammad Irfan in charge of FWO team and other officers were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the residents of different villages living near Baanth also met the Commissioner and thanked for starting the construction work of the mega project.

