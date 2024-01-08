Commissioner inaugurates seven-day anti-polio campaign

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta along with Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Monday inaugurated the first seven-day anti-polio campaign of 2024 by administering anti-polio drops to the children

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta along with Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Monday inaugurated the first seven-day anti-polio campaign of 2024 by administering anti-polio drops to the children.

Chief Executive Officer Health, Coordinator of World Health Organization and other relevant officers were present on the occasion.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division also reviewed all the arrangements made for the campaign while the health department gave a detailed briefing to the Commissioner.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that Pakistan would be made polio-free and today the first anti-polio of the new year has been kicked off with a new commitment.

The campaign started on January 8 to continue till January 14 across Punjab, he informed.

In the anti-polio campaign, the target of vaccinating over one million children under the age of five years in Rawalpindi district has been set, he said adding, 245 UCMOs and 870 area incharges have been appointed in Rawalpindi district for the anti-polio campaign.

3675 mobile teams were formed while anti-polio drops would also be administered to the children at 330 fixed and 163 transit points, he said.

The total number of anti-polio teams is 4168, the Commissioner informed.

On the first day of the campaign, the target of administering polio drops to 250,000 children was fixed for Rawalpindi district.

There are 38 High Risk Union Councils in Rawalpindi, the Commissioner said adding, special teams have been deployed in high-risk union councils.

Attempts should be made to cover refusal and non-attended cases on the same day, the Commissioner said.

Punjab has been polio-free since October 2020, but the migrant population remains a constant risk, the Commissioner added.

Liaquat Ali Chatta said that special injection points have been set up at the entry and exit points to eliminate the risk posed by the migrant population.

He urged the parents to cooperate with the polio teams.

Every citizen should fulfill his social responsibility to make Pakistan a polio free country, he added.