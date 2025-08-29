Commissioner Inaugurates Seven Day Anti-polio Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 02:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Divisional Commissioner Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday formally inaugurated the seven-day anti-polio campaign set to begin on September 1 across the Hyderabad division.
The inauguration ceremony was held at taluka hospital Qasimabad, where the Commissioner administered polio drops to a child, marking the official launch of the campaign. The drive will continue in all districts of Hyderabad division from September 1 to 7.
Following the inauguration, an awareness walk against polio was also organized under the leadership of Commissioner Hyderabad, attended by the Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon, DHO Dr. Pir Ghulam Hussain, Divisional Polio Task Force Focal Person Dr. Jamshed, doctors and a large number of polio workers.
Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner hailed the polio workers as the true heroes of the nation, acknowledging their dedication and service in reaching communities under the most challenging circumstances.
He emphasized that eliminating polio requires collective determination, stating, We must all work with a spirit of commitment to make our country and division polio-free. As long as a single child remains at risk, our mission remains unfinished.
Focal person of Division Polio Task force Dr. Jamshed shared that the target for the Hyderabad division was to vaccinate 1.7 million children under the age of five during the campaign. He assured that all available resources would be mobilized to achieve this goal.
Commissioner paid tribute to the services of the polio workers, stressing that their hard work was the key to ensuring a safe and healthy future for Pakistan.
