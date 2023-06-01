Commissioner inaugurates skills training programme for students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha on Thursday inaugurated a skills training programme for male and female students here at Government College of Technology.

The commissioner while addressing the participants said the program of imparting skills and technical education to the student during summer vacations was a major initiative of the Punjab government.

The commissioner stated that he was a member of the committee formed in that regard and was aware of the importance of the program.

The program would have constructive effects, he said adding, technical education training was a joint effort of different departments including ICI, SDD, HED, and SED.

He advised the students not to waste their precious time during summer vacations and they should learn skills.

In developed countries children were imparted technical education and given training during holidays, he added.

It is possible to eliminate unemployment through skill and technical education, the commissioner maintained.

Technical training, he said would be beneficial not only for the person getting education based on technical training but the entire family would benefit economically.

Earnest efforts are required to achieve the targets set to eliminate poverty and unemployment, he said.

The commissioner said that the role of the teachers is very important in attracting the students so that they could get technical education.

A ceremony would be held in honor of the students who would complete the program and prizes would be awarded, said the commissioner adding, "We all have to make this program a success as this is the program of all of us." This initiative of the Punjab government would prove to be helpful in changing the economic situation of the citizens.

According to a district administration spokesman, the summer skills camps would provide training in 14 different trades to students.

The program aims to offer free three-month short courses during their summer vacations.

Male and female students would be able to enroll in these three-month short courses free of charge, without any tuition or examination fees.