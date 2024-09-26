Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates Solar System At Old Age Home

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 08:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Multan Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan inaugurated 35,000-watt solar panel system at the Old Age Home.

She said that with the collaboration of the SOS Foundation, the power load of the Old Age Home had been transferred to the solar system. The installation would ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to the elderly residents.

Maryam Khan expressed her personal contentment upon visiting the Old Age Home, highlighting the exemplary accommodations and meals provided to the helpless elderly.

The Primary objective of the Old Age Home was to offer relief and support to senior citizens. She emphasized that caring for senior citizens was a collective responsibility, and every possible facility will be provided to them.

The event was attended by CEO of the SOS Foundation, Dr. Shaista Sohail, Deputy CEO Brigadier (R) Suba Khan, Director of Social Welfare Um e Furwa Hamdani, Caretaker of the Old Age Home Nand Lal, and other officials.

