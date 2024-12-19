Commissioner inaugurates special cleanliness operation in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan inaugurated a special cleanliness operation in Lodhran under the public-private partnership initiative.

She inspected the dumping site near the railway station and was informed of the enhanced efficiency, achieved with the help of modern machinery and manpower from the private sector.

While addressing the media, she said that inclusion of private-sector resources had strengthened and streamlined the waste management system. She directed the officers of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) and Lodhran’s district administration to ensure 100 per cent implementation of the smart waste management plan in Lodhran by December 30, 2024.

She also stressed that door-to-door waste collection in urban areas must be conducted daily, while in rural areas, it should be carried out on alternate days.

The commissioner received a detailed briefing from Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Syed Waseem Hassan regarding the outsourcing of the waste management company. Commending their efforts, she appreciated the progress made so far.

The DC informed her that 127 machinery and a workforce of 550 individuals had been deployed for the operation. He further stated that additional machinery would be procured, and the workforce would be increased to 750 to enhance the operation's effectiveness.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali, Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Irum Shahzadi, and Chief Executive Officer Waste Management Company Abdul Razzaq Dogar, among other officials.