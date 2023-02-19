UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Commissioner inaugurates spring tree plantation drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti inaugurated spring tree plantation drive in the division by planting a sapling in the lawn of his office here on Sunday.

The drive was being launched with the cooperation of Forest Department and Parks and Horticulture Authority Sargodha.

Deputy Commissioner Capt (Retd) Shoaib Ali, Director General PHA Toqeer Haider Kazmi, Forest officer Niaz Mohammad, Executive Officer Cantonment board Zafar Mehmood and Divisional Officer Forests Nisarul Haq were also present.

On the occasion, an awareness walk was also held under the supervision of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti.

Addressing on the occasion, the Commissioner said that every individual had to plant at least two saplings to give our future generations clean and green Pakistan.

He said that it was very important for the society and especially the youth to be aware of the importance of plantation and its effects.

He said the love of trees was the love of humanity because trees provide oxygen.

As many as 3.1 million saplings would be planted in four districts of Sargodha divisionduring the plantation drive.

