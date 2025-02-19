Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates Spring Tree Plantation Drive

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner inaugurates spring tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud here Wednesday planted a sapling in Regi Model Town and inaugurated a tree plantation drive of spring.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Salim Akram, Director General Peshawar Development Authority, Muhammad Naeem and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Commissioner told that about 1.5 million saplings would be planted in the division among which 800,000 plants would be planted in district Peshawar.

He said that about 860 saplings were planted by students in Regi Model Town today.

He also urged public to plant maximum number of trees in their areas besides creating awareness among people about benefits of plants.

