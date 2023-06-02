UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates Summer Vocational Camp In DPS

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Commissioner inaugurates summer vocational camp in DPS

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Friday inaugurated the summer vocational skills training camp in the Divisional Public School (DPS). Principal DPS, Muhammad Yasin Mirza, teachers and students were present on this occasion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Friday inaugurated the summer vocational skills training camp in the Divisional Public school (DPS). Principal DPS, Muhammad Yasin Mirza, teachers and students were present on this occasion.

The Commissioner while addressing the participants, said that skill and technical education were the need of the time.

The students instead of wasting their precious time during summer vacations, should learn skills that would help eliminate unemployment, he said adding, vocational education leads to employment opportunities.

In developed countries, the children are taught skills during vacations, the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner said that the roles of teachers and parents were very important in motivating the students towards technical education, adding, good intentions are needed along with the vision.

He said that today's skilled student was the guarantee of tomorrow's prosperous Pakistan. The children, who would successfully complete the program, would be awarded a scholarship of Rs 5000 each, the Commissioner added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Student Rawalpindi Employment

Recent Stories

Man killed brother, injured his wife over domestic ..

Man killed brother, injured his wife over domestic dispute

14 minutes ago
 Rain likely to persist in some parts of Balochista ..

Rain likely to persist in some parts of Balochistan, south Punjab and Kashmir

14 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol Police registered 112 cases ..

Punjab Highway Patrol Police registered 112 cases last month

14 minutes ago
 Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

Stocks rise on US debt breakthrough, jobs data

21 minutes ago
 Zadran stars in Afghanistan's six-wicket win in fi ..

Zadran stars in Afghanistan's six-wicket win in first Sri Lanka ODI

14 minutes ago
 Rising swimming stars Hareem, Meher illuminate Sin ..

Rising swimming stars Hareem, Meher illuminate Sindh sports horizon

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.