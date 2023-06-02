Commissioner inaugurates summer vocational camp in DPS

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Friday inaugurated the summer vocational skills training camp in the Divisional Public School (DPS). Principal DPS, Muhammad Yasin Mirza, teachers and students were present on this occasion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Friday inaugurated the summer vocational skills training camp in the Divisional Public school (DPS). Principal DPS, Muhammad Yasin Mirza, teachers and students were present on this occasion.

The Commissioner while addressing the participants, said that skill and technical education were the need of the time.

The students instead of wasting their precious time during summer vacations, should learn skills that would help eliminate unemployment, he said adding, vocational education leads to employment opportunities.

In developed countries, the children are taught skills during vacations, the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner said that the roles of teachers and parents were very important in motivating the students towards technical education, adding, good intentions are needed along with the vision.

He said that today's skilled student was the guarantee of tomorrow's prosperous Pakistan. The children, who would successfully complete the program, would be awarded a scholarship of Rs 5000 each, the Commissioner added.