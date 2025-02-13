Commissioner Inaugurates Three-weeks Cleanliness, Spring Plantation Drive In Orakzai
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Thursday inaugurated three-week cleanliness campaign in Kalaya Lower Orakzai followed by an awareness walk.
The initiative was taken under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Program "Awami Agenda".
Deputy Commissioner Orakzai Muhammad Irfanuddin and District Police Officer Nazir Khan were also present on the occasion.
During the campaign, cleanliness of garbage, drains and open areas across the district would be ensured and the garbage would be shifted to the allocated locations.
Similarly, cleaning of the streets, provision of clean drinking water, repair of lines etc would also be made.
Commissioner Kohat appealed the people of Orakzai to cooperate with the sanitation staff and put the garbage in the designated dust bins so as to maintain cleanliness in Orakzai district and restore its natural beauty.
Furthermore, the Commissioner Kohat also distributed walnuts, olives and other fruit plants among the citizens under the billion Tree Plus Campaign.
During the current plantation drive in Orakzai District, two lakh saplings would be planted, which wiuld be maintained and protected by the elders and the people themselves, he said.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner Kohat Division also held Kuli Katchery at Kalaya in which DC Orakzai, government officials, elected public representatives and tribal elders were participated.
The individual as well as collective problems of the area were presented on this occasion for which the Commissioner Kohat assured its early solution.
The Commissioner also attended the free medical camp organized by the Health Department with support of the District Administration and Orakzai Scouts at Government High school Jalka Mela Lower Orkazai.
During the camp, men, women and children were provided free medicines along-with medical examination.
The tribal elders and common people welcomed the holding of free medical camp and Kuli Katchery and thanked the Commissioner Kohat, Orakzai Scouts and the district administration for their efforts.
