Commissioner inaugurates Trade fair at 18th Cholistan Rally

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :On the occasion of the 18th International Cholistan Desert Rally, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar here on Friday inaugurated the Trade Fair established in Cholistan under the collaboration of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce with Islamia University Bahawalpur.

At the Cholistan Trade Fair, the stalls organized by the students of Islamia University Fine Arts and Agriculture Department were the center of public attention.

The Commissioner said that the trade fair would provide access of local talent to a larger market. He said that all the events of the Cholistan Rally were meant to introduce the culture of this region to the world.

President Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce Chaudhry Zulfikar Ali Mann, Dean Islamia University Professor Dr. Asif Naveed Ranjha, General Secretary Bahawalpur Gymkhana Malik Ijaz Nazim and other officers were present on this occasion.