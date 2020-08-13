UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inaugurates Tree Plantation Campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting saplings at Government Special education Centre Saddar, Government Institute for Slow Learners and Government Shadab Training Institute for Mentally Challenged Children Thursday.

On this occasion, he said that trees were indispensable for the clean environment. He said that every citizen should play a role in keeping the environment clean by planting a tree and taking care of it. He said that extensive tree plantation campaign was underway in the country as part of the Clean and Green Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Commissioner directed to solve the water problem at Government Special Education Centre Saddar.

