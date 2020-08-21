Commissioner inaugurates tree plantation campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Ifitkhar Shallwani on Friday inaugurated "Tree Plantation and Landscaping Program" organized by the Community Advisory and Welfare Services (CAWS) in collaboration with the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management board at the mausoleum of Quaid.

Former Chairman of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation Arif Elahi, Director General Sindh Building Control Authority Ashkar Dawar, Chief Executive of CAWS, Shokat Omeri,Director of Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management Board Mohammad Arif and its members and President of Karachi Basketball Association Ghulam Monammad also participated and planted saplings.

The Commissioner speaking on this occasion assured the non government organizations and citizens that Sindh government as well as the city administration would extend all possible support to them for making the city green and plantation campaign successful.

Iftikhar Shallwani said that the city of Karachi needs tree plantation at large scale to counter adverse effects of climate change.

He appreciated the activities being carried out by the CAWS and their partners working for the improvement of environment in the city.

The Commissioner invited all non government organizations working for the improvement of environment in the city to come forward to promote the plantation campaign.

He identified the different types of trees and the places as suitable for the plantation.

Iftikhar Shallwani asked the NGOs and citizens to come forward to support the plantation campaign and suggested to plant trees along the banks of Malir River and other places.