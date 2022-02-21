UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates Tree Plantation Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 09:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at his office on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad and officers of Forest department and Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that divisional administration had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to actively participate in the 10 billion tree tsunami program by planting maximum saplings across the division.

He said that trees were imperative to save the environment from pollution in addition to overcoming the climate changes. Therefore, the entire community should contribute their due share in tree plantation drive by planting at least two saplings by one person.

>