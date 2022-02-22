Commissioner inaugurates tree plantation campaign in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday inaugurated tree plantation campaign 2022 by planting a sapling.

Addressing the launching ceremony, he said that tree plantation campaign should be considered as a national duty and everyone should play their role in it so that the people could be protected from the harmful effects of climate change.

On this occasion, Forest Officer Bannu, Wahdat Zeeshan gave a detailed briefing to the Commissioner on planting 10,000 saplings in Landi Jalandhar Tehsil Domail.

Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that both Federal and provincial governments had launched massive nationwide tree plantation campaign for the protection of natural environment by addressing harmful effects of rapid deforestation as well as the rapidly declining fertility of land.

He also appealed to the people to take part in the ongoing tree plantation campaign in this auspicious season so that dream of clean and green Pakistan could be realized.