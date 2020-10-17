UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive At 100 Acres Retrieved Land

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

Commissioner inaugurates tree plantation drive at 100 acres retrieved land

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner DG Khan division Sajid Zafar inaugurated Tree-plantation drive at 100 acres state land retrieved from land grabbers in head Punjnand pond area.

He also appreciated Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Amjad Shoaib Tareen and Assistant Commissioners Alipur Mobeen Ahsan over retrieving land from land grabbers.

While talking to media, Commissioner Sajid Zafar said that occupants had illegally occupied the 3200 acres land of Irrigation department.

DC Muzaffargarh and his team retrieved the land after one month's struggle.

He said that Irrigation department has fixed 100 acres from retrieved land for Tree-plantation where it inaugurated today.

The rest of the land will be given to growers for cultivation through auction and it's revenue will be deposited in national exchequer.

District administration, tehsil administration, Irrigation department employees and masses participated in the tree plantation drive.

APP /shn-sak

Related Topics

Muzaffargarh Alipur Media From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

11 hours ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

11 hours ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

12 hours ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.