Commissioner inaugurates tree plantation drive at 100 acres retrieved land

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner DG Khan division Sajid Zafar inaugurated Tree-plantation drive at 100 acres state land retrieved from land grabbers in head Punjnand pond area.

He also appreciated Deputy Commissioner Muzaffargarh Amjad Shoaib Tareen and Assistant Commissioners Alipur Mobeen Ahsan over retrieving land from land grabbers.

While talking to media, Commissioner Sajid Zafar said that occupants had illegally occupied the 3200 acres land of Irrigation department.

DC Muzaffargarh and his team retrieved the land after one month's struggle.

He said that Irrigation department has fixed 100 acres from retrieved land for Tree-plantation where it inaugurated today.

The rest of the land will be given to growers for cultivation through auction and it's revenue will be deposited in national exchequer.

District administration, tehsil administration, Irrigation department employees and masses participated in the tree plantation drive.

