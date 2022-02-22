UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Inaugurates Tree Plantation Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 08:52 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar performed the opening ceremony of Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling at Commissioner Office ground, on the occasion of Annual Plant for Pakistan Day and arrival of spring season under Green Pakistan Program

Expressing views, the Commissioner said that tree plantation in rural and urban areas is of very importance and beneficial and observing an annual day for the purpose is a good tradition. He said that more and more trees shall be planted at all schools, colleges, government offices and around roads and highways in order to make the environment clean and green.

The Commissioner instructed officials of the Department of Forest to ensure a permanent process of watering and vigilance after plantation of trees.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar said that trees are a natural source for acquiring oxygen. He said that youths specially the students shall be informed about the importance of tree plantation and included in the campaign.

District Forest Officer Mushtaque Zardari said that under the pre launching campaign tree plantation of spring season, saplings are planted at educational institutions particularly Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto General University and at all disposals of Public Health Engineering Department. Vice Chancellor Peoples University of Medical and Health Science Prof Dr Gulshan Ali Memon, District education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dilshad Ali Umrani and other officials were present on the occasion.

