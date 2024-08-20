Commissioner inaugurates tree plantation drive in Jhang

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed on Tuesday inaugurated tree plantation drive in district Jhang by planting a sapling in Jame Chowk on Tuesday.

The commissioner during her visit to Jhang said that the district administration would plant more than 500,000 plantlets during recent tree plantation drive across the district. In this connection, all necessary arrangements were completed, she said and added that all departments were directed to take part in the plantation drive actively so that maximum trees could be plants as it was only cheapest way to arrest the environmental polluting and defeat climatic changes.

She also visited Sahulat Rehari (cart) Bazaar in Kalma Chowk and checked quality and prices of displayed items.

She interacted with the purchasers and directed the district administration to improve the facility in Sahulat bazaar for general public.

The commissioner also visited river side and directed the district administration to improve their arrangements for dealing with flood emergency.

She directed the livestock, health and other departments to keep close liaison with each other to facilitate the people in flood areas.

She also took briefing about flood relief camps and rescue activities of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) and said that no compromise would be made on flood arrangements at any cost.

Deputy Commissioner Jhang Muhammad Umair and others were also present on the occasion.