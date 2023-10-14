Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates Two RO Plants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2023 | 06:13 PM

Commissioner inaugurates two RO plants

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta has inaugurated two reverse osmosis (RO) plants, near Qari Khushi Muhammad Park and Education Complex on Murree Road to provide clean drinking water to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta has inaugurated two reverse osmosis (RO) plants, near Qari Khushi Muhammad Park and Education Complex on Murree Road to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

According to an RDA spokesman, the project has been completed in collaboration with Saylani Welfare International Trust.

He informed that the trust had signed a MoU with RDA to install RO plants at various places in the town.

The Commissioner appreciating the work of RDA and Saylani Welfare International Trust said that efforts were being made to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General, RDA Mohammad Saif Anwar Jappa said that the RO plants project had been completed for the welfare of citizens.

He said that the residents of the surrounding areas would also be able to benefit from the plants, adding, solid steps were being taken to provide relief to the citizens.

The DG informed that an agreement had also been signed with Saylani Welfare International Trust to make functional 15 tube wells of WASA. The department was striving to provide clean water to the citizens, he added.

Related Topics

Education Water Murree Road Rawalpindi From Agreement

Recent Stories

Phoenix Group gears up for landmark IPO on ADX

Phoenix Group gears up for landmark IPO on ADX

15 minutes ago
 Remarkable Emirati Women summit to take place 18 O ..

Remarkable Emirati Women summit to take place 18 October in Abu Dhabi

15 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly o ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Türkiye explore boosting co ..

30 minutes ago
 Situation in Gaza: OIC Executive Committee convene ..

Situation in Gaza: OIC Executive Committee convenes extraordinary meeting on Oct ..

4 minutes ago
 Ali Zafar releases new anthem before Pak-India Wor ..

Ali Zafar releases new anthem before Pak-India World Cup match

2 minutes ago
 The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for ..

The Perfect Match: Babar Azam and vivo Reunite for Upcoming Launch of V29 5G and ..

2 hours ago
Pakistan calls for application of principal of uni ..

Pakistan calls for application of principal of universal jurisdiction only to se ..

2 hours ago
 Tunisia's Jan.-Sept. tourism revenues grow 41.7 pc ..

Tunisia's Jan.-Sept. tourism revenues grow 41.7 pct y-o-y

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

Pakistan, UAE discuss escalating situation in Gaza

2 hours ago
 FM Jilani, UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah discuss escalati ..

FM Jilani, UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah discuss escalating situation in Gaza

2 minutes ago
 Federal, provincial govts fully determined to impl ..

Federal, provincial govts fully determined to implement National Action Plan: PM

3 hours ago
 OIC strongly condemns displacement of Palestinians ..

OIC strongly condemns displacement of Palestinians, continued Israeli military a ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan