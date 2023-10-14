Commissioner inaugurates two RO plants

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatta has inaugurated two reverse osmosis (RO) plants, near Qari Khushi Muhammad Park and Education Complex on Murree Road to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

According to an RDA spokesman, the project has been completed in collaboration with Saylani Welfare International Trust.

He informed that the trust had signed a MoU with RDA to install RO plants at various places in the town.

The Commissioner appreciating the work of RDA and Saylani Welfare International Trust said that efforts were being made to provide clean drinking water to the citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General, RDA Mohammad Saif Anwar Jappa said that the RO plants project had been completed for the welfare of citizens.

He said that the residents of the surrounding areas would also be able to benefit from the plants, adding, solid steps were being taken to provide relief to the citizens.

The DG informed that an agreement had also been signed with Saylani Welfare International Trust to make functional 15 tube wells of WASA. The department was striving to provide clean water to the citizens, he added.