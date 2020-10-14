Commissioner inaugurates utility store in housing society

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Shah on Wednesday inaugurated the outlet of utility store in housing society and visited different sections and checked the quality of items.

Regional Manager Utility Stores Niaz Ali Brohi was also accompanied with him.

Talking to staff of the utility store, the Commissioner said that the government has established utility stores to deliver necessary and essential items of daily use to poor people at rates lower than the market rates.

He said that now it's the duty and responsibility of staff to discharge their duty with sincerity and deliver the essential items to the general public at cheap rates. Commissioner instructed staff to keep vigil on the quality items and prevent the sale of sub standard utility products.

He said that complaints are emerging that flour and sugar is not available at utility stores and for that reason utility stores shall ensure the availability of these items.

Briefing the Commissioner, Regional Manager Utility stores, Niaz Ali Brohi said that 63 utility stores in the division and 24 utility stores in district Shaheed Benazirabad are delivering items of basic and daily use to common man at fair prices.

He said that the government is providing flour, cooking oil, sugar, rice and pulses at price 40% less than the market rates while other items are also available on discounted rates.

The Regional Manager said hat apart from these items, scores of branded items are also available at utility stores. He said that at utility stores, the sugar is available at Rs.68 per kilo while a 10 kilo flour bag is available at Rs.400.