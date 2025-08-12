Open Menu

Commissioner Inaugurates WASA Office In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 09:49 PM

Commissioner inaugurates WASA office in Sargodha

Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan inaugurated the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) office here on Tuesday

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan inaugurated the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) office here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Additional Commissioner Coordination, Rana Muhammad Yasar Bhatti, Director Development, Bilal Hassan, and CEO SWMC, Rana Shahid Imran.

The Commissioner inspected various branches of the office and congratulated the people of Sargodha on the establishment of WASA.

Talking to media, the Commissioner said that a significant milestone has been achieved with the inauguration of WASA, which would bring about a revolutionary change in the city's water supply and sewerage system.

He said that WASA is a specialized agency with technical expertise that will operate and monitor the city's water supply and sewerage system according to modern scientific standards.

Jahanzeb Awan said that the government has approved a mega project for Sargodha's sewerage system, which will completely revamp the existing system and provide significant improvements in the sector.

On the occasion, WASA Managing Director Aziz Ullah said that under the government-approved sewerage scheme, 190 kilometers of new lines will be laid, and all disposal stations will be upgraded to meet the city's needs until 2050. He said that the project will also involve the purchase of modern machinery, and safety measures will be ensured for workers.

Later, an agreement was signed between CEO SWMC, Majid Bin Ahmad, and MD WASA, Azizullah Khan, transferring the sewerage and water supply field staff, machinery, disposal, and water supplies from Municipal Corporation to WASA. "WASA is set to officially begin its operations in Sargodha on August 15, 2025, marking a new era in the city's urban services", MD WASA concluded.

Recent Stories

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst cal ..

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

21 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 ..

UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

21 minutes ago
 MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, open ..

MoI hosts International Youth Day activities, opens first youth space at federal ..

21 minutes ago
 All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega ..

All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: ..

8 minutes ago
 ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebratio ..

ITP issues special plan for Marka-e-Haq celebrations

8 minutes ago
 IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests

IGP issues relief orders on various cops requests

8 minutes ago
Man commits suicide

Man commits suicide

8 minutes ago
 Government firmly committed to youth development:R ..

Government firmly committed to youth development:Rana Mashhood

8 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in organisin ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in organising G20 Interfaith Forum in Sout ..

36 minutes ago
 FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentar ..

FNC, US Embassy discuss strengthening parliamentary cooperation

1 hour ago
 Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s firs ..

Dubai Programme for Gaming to host region’s first-ever government pavilion at ..

1 hour ago
 Cantonment Board Multan (CBM) launches plantation ..

Cantonment Board Multan (CBM) launches plantation drive

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan