Commissioner inaugurates WASA office in Sargodha

August 12, 2025
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan inaugurated the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) office here on Tuesday.
The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Additional Commissioner Coordination, Rana Muhammad Yasar Bhatti, Director Development, Bilal Hassan, and CEO SWMC, Rana Shahid Imran.
The Commissioner inspected various branches of the office and congratulated the people of Sargodha on the establishment of WASA.
Talking to media, the Commissioner said that a significant milestone has been achieved with the inauguration of WASA, which would bring about a revolutionary change in the city's water supply and sewerage system.
He said that WASA is a specialized agency with technical expertise that will operate and monitor the city's water supply and sewerage system according to modern scientific standards.
Jahanzeb Awan said that the government has approved a mega project for Sargodha's sewerage system, which will completely revamp the existing system and provide significant improvements in the sector.
On the occasion, WASA Managing Director Aziz Ullah said that under the government-approved sewerage scheme, 190 kilometers of new lines will be laid, and all disposal stations will be upgraded to meet the city's needs until 2050. He said that the project will also involve the purchase of modern machinery, and safety measures will be ensured for workers.
Later, an agreement was signed between CEO SWMC, Majid Bin Ahmad, and MD WASA, Azizullah Khan, transferring the sewerage and water supply field staff, machinery, disposal, and water supplies from Municipal Corporation to WASA. "WASA is set to officially begin its operations in Sargodha on August 15, 2025, marking a new era in the city's urban services", MD WASA concluded.
