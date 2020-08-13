UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Inaugurates Water Filtration Plant

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:32 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry inaugurated water filtration plant at Basti Lal Goth near Civil Hospital here Thursday

Speaking on the occasion, he said that water was a necessity for life and one of the biggest blessings of Allah Almighty. He said that the water plant was a result of a public-private partnership where philanthropists helped in installation of this water plant.

He said that such deeds were work of the charity in which every citizen must contribute. He expressed gratitude towards Dr Tariq Mehmood Langrial, Aalia Khan, Zayan Khan and Nayil Khan for their contribution in the water plant.

Commissioner told that the water of this filtration plant was found to be better than mineral water. Commissioner said that the plant was installed with a cost of Rs 1.2 million and more such plants will be installed at underdeveloped areas with a public-private partnership.

Water Bahawalpur

