Commissioner inaugurates week long anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider along with Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind here on Thursday inaugurated the week long national anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children at Maternal and Child Healthcare Center Nawabshah.

Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Area Coordinator WHO Dr. Jhangir Korai, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar, Information Officer Sher Mohammad Jamali and other health department officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that all resources would be utilized to make the national anti-polio campaign successful and to administer polio vaccine to all children up to five years of age.

He appealed to the masses to cooperate with the door-to-door polio teams during the national anti-polio campaign.

On the occasion, an awareness rally was also held which was led by the Commissioner.

Later, a meeting was held in the DC office to finalize the arrangements for the national anti-polio campaign under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind.

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Captain (Rtd) Haider Raza, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and Focal Person for Polio. Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar informed about the arrangements to make the national anti-polio campaign successful.