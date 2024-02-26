Commissioner Inaugurates Week-long Anti-polio Drive
Commissioner Rawalpindi Aamir Khatak and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema Monday inaugurated the week-long Anti-Polio drive by administering drops to children under five years of age
Representatives of the World Health Organization, Health Authority and officers of other relevant departments were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the ceremony, Khatak said the second campaign of the year was launched against the backdrop of positive polio environmental samples in the district.
He said that around 786,877 children would be covered during the drive while 4,168 teams including 3,675 mobile teams, 870 area incharges,330 fixed points and 245 Union Council medical officers were participating in the drive.
He added that children were also immunized at 163 transit points in the district.
The Commissioner directed the officials to give special attention to the high-risk Union Councils of the district and no child should be left without immunization.
He further directed to cover the refusal and non-attended cases on the same day, adding no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
Meanwhile, District Superintendent Vaccination Dr Muhammad Nadeem told APP that over 200,000 children had been protected against the Polio virus on the first day of the campaign. He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.
