Commissioner inaugurates wheat procurement drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Muhammad Ali has inaugurated the wheat procurement drive by distributing Bardana (bags) among the farmers at Wheat Procurement Center Set-III.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, District food Controller Tanveer Ahmed and other officers of Food Department were also present on the occasion.

Divisional Commissioner said that administration would successfully complete this important mission of wheat procurement. He said that entire admin machinery has been activated fully to monitor the wheat procurement drive so that necessary facilities could be provided to the farmers as Punjab government is taking serious steps for the service and welfare of farming community.

He warned the staff of wheat procurement drive that any kind of dishonesty or manipulation in the procurement process would not be tolerated.

Therefore, all grievances of the farmers should be addressed immediately.

He said that apart from fair and transparent distribution of Bardana, regular procurement of wheat, easy payment of price and arrangements for the comfort of farmers at the centers are an important part of the policy of the government. Therefore, full attention is being paid to the transparency and provision of all possible facilities to the farmers.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that 11 centers have been set up in the district for procurement of wheat. He said that applications are being received manually and online for Bardana and on daily basis 4% Bardana is being distributed.

The wheat procurement centers have been set up at Sarshmeer, Darul Ehsan, Jaranwala City, Bachiana, Rodala Road, Jhok Ditta, Tandlianwala City, Kanjwani, Mamonkanjan and Sammundari where all arrangements are being monitored for the convenience of the farmers, he added.